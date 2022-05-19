Suriya to play cameo in Vikram, director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms

‘Vikram’ is set to hit the big screens on June 3 and stars actors Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

As team Vikram gears up for the film’s theatrical release on June 3, director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to social media on Wednesday, May 18, to share a photo with actor Suriya and welcome him to the crew. A video where popular Kollywood actors Suriya and Kamal Haasan are spotted meeting each other, went viral on social media earlier this month. It triggered speculations that Suriya might be playing a cameo role in Vikram, which stars actors Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The director confirmed in the audio launch event of Vikram on May 15, that Suriya will be appearing in a powerful cameo role. The trailer of the much-anticipated film was also unveiled on the same day.

Suriya and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj are seen in the photo along with other members from the team. Sharing the image, Lokesh wrote, “More than Happy to welcome @Suriya_offl Sir Into the World of #Vikram @ikamalhaasan @RKFI #VikramFromJune3 (sic).” Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the technical team of Vikram includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, stunt choreographer duo Anbariv, editor Philomin Raj, dance choreographer Sandy, and art director N Sathees Kumar. The dialogues have been penned by Rathna Kumar, and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also features actors Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in supporting roles.

Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, Vikram has music by composer Anirudh. The first single from the film ‘Pathala Pathala’, with lyrics by Kamal, has gone viral on social media. It was also sung by actor Kamal. Notably, Vikram is also the title of the 1986 Tamil action adventure film directed by Rajasekhar, starring Kamal Haasan and Sathyaraj, among others in pivotal roles.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for movies like Kaithi, starring actor Karthi and Vijay starrer Master, which was successful at the box office.