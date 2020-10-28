Suriya, Parvathy, Nithya and Vijay Sethupathi among cast for Netflix's 'Navarasa'

This project comes with a special intent of helping those in the industry.

Navarasa, the upcoming Tamil anthology slated for release on Netflix, produced by filmmaker Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan of Qube Cinema, is a nine-film anthology that will narrate stories across nine ‘rasas’. While the release date has not yet been announced, the line-up of cast and crew of the film has now been put out.

The anthology will be helmed by nine different directors and the films will be based on anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder. This line-up, however, has only one woman director on board.

Actors Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Arvind Swami, Suriya, Siddharth, Vijay Senthupathi, Prakash Raj, Prasanna, Gautham Karthik, Ashok Selvan, Poorna, Riythvika, Robo Shankar, Ramesh Thilak and Sananth among others are the names associated with this project.

KV Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Ponram, Halitha Shameem, Karthick Naren, Rathindran R Prasad and Arvind Swami are the nine directors in this anthology. Arvind Swami will be making his debut as a director and so will Rathindran R Prasad whose Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai is still waiting for a release despite being completed.

Cinematographers Santosh Sivan, Balasubramaniem, Manoj Paramahamsa, Abhinandhan Ramanujam, Shreyaas Krishna, Harshvir Oberai, Sujith Sarang, V Babu and Viraj Singh have been roped in. AR Rahman, D Imman, Ghibran. Aruldev, Karthik, Ron Ethan Yohann, Govind Vasantha and Justin Prabhakaran will be composing music for the anthology.

Pattukottai Prabhakar, Selvaa, Madhan Karky and Someetharan have been roped in as writers.

This project comes with a special intent of helping those in the industry. A release from the team shares that all talents associated with this project have offered their services pro-bono.

“The Navarasa anthology of short films was conceived by directors Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan (co-founder, Qube Cinema) as an initiative that will raise funds to support those in the cinema industry who have been acutely affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The project is being produced under the banner of Justickets, in association with AP International and Wide Angle Creations as executive producers. All the talent and companies involved in the project have offered their services pro bono, with the sole objective of supporting the industry at large,” reads their statement.