Filmmaker Bala announced on Sunday, December 4 that actor Suriya has opted out of his upcoming movie Vanangaan. In a statement, the filmmaker confirmed that the National Award winner has exited the project after there were some changes in the story. "I wanted to direct a new movie called 'Vanangaan' with my brother Suriya. But due to some changes in the story, I now have doubts whether this story will be suitable for Suriya,” Bala’s statement read.

Filmmaker Bala also mentioned that actor Suriya has faith in the story. “Suriya has full faith in me and this story. It is also my duty as a brother that I should not cause even a small embarrassment to my younger brother who has so much love, respect and trust," Bala said.

Vanangaan would have marked the third collaboration between the Jai Bhim actor and the director. The duo have earlier teamed up for films like Nandha (2001) and Pithamagan (2003).

Bala also said in the statement that it was "discussed and unanimously decided" that Suriya will withdraw from Vanangaan. He added that they will definitely collaborate for another project in future. "It was a decision he made in his best interest, even though he was deeply saddened by it. The Suriya I saw in 'Nandha' and the Suriya you saw in 'Pithamagan' will definitely join us in another moment. Otherwise the shooting of 'Vanangan' will continue..." he concluded.

Suriya’s home banner 2D Entertainment, which was originally supposed to bankroll the film, announced that they are withdrawing from the project. Suriya was recently seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram which starred actors Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Suriya appeared in a cameo role as Rolex.

Suriya is also making his Bollywood debut as a producer with the Hindi remake of Sudha Kongara’s movie Soorarai Pottru. Akshay Kumar will be reprising Suriya’s role from the original. Suriya has also been reportedly roped in to make a cameo appearance in the Hindi remake.

