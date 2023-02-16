Suriya meets Sachin Tendulkar, expresses 'respect and love'

Actor Suriya met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and shared a photograph on social media.

Tamil actor Suriya met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and shared photographs on Instagram. Sharing the photo with Sachin, Suriya captioned: "Respect & Love!! @sachintendulkar." However, he did not reveal where and why he met him. Suriya is all set to make his entry into Hindi cinema as a producer as his company 2D Entertainment will be bankrolling the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar playing the lead roles.

Suriya also has a cameo role in the Hindi version. The actor took to social media in June last year to share that he has done a cameo role in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, which was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. Tweeting about the news, Suriya had written: "Akshay Kumar sir to see you as Vir was nostalgic! Sudha Kongara, can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team 'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi in a brief cameo! (sic)" The Hindi version is being produced by 2D Entertainment, along with Abudantia Entertainment and Cape Good Films.

