Suriya likely to team up with 'Adanga Maru' director Karthik Thangavel

Suriya already has films with directors Hari and Vetrimaaran lined up.

Actor Suriya, who currently awaits the release of Sudha Kongaraâ€™s Soorarai Pottru, has a few very interesting projects in his kitty. While it has already been confirmed Suriya will team up with Vetrimaaran next, reports have emerged that he has also given a go ahead to a script from Adanga Maru director Karthik Thangavel.

If sources are anything to go by Suriya might work with Karthik after he completes shooting his project with Vetrimaaran. However, Suriya will only work on Vaadivasal after he completes his immediate next project with director Hari. While no official confirmation has been made on his latest film yet, it is expected that the film will be announced officially soon.

Vetrimaaranâ€™s film with Suriya is titled Vaadivasal, based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name. It marks the first-time collaboration of Suriya and Vetrimaaran. Vaadivasal, the book, written by CS Chellapa, is the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practised in Tamil Nadu.

It will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaranâ€™s last film Asuran starring Dhanush. The latest update is that actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah, who was last seen in Vetrimaaranâ€™s Vada Chennai, is all set to reunite with the filmmaker in Vaadivasal, as per reports. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the casting.

Meanwhile, Suriyaâ€™s Soorarai Pottru will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 30. Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath â€“ founder of the budget airline Air Deccan, will be the first mainstream star-studded Tamil film to release directly on an OTT platform.

The project, which marks Suriyaâ€™s first-time collaboration with a female director, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles. Produced by Suriyaâ€™s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project.

The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar. Apparently, Sudha had pitched the story of Soorarai Pottru nearly three years ago but Suriya couldnâ€™t immediately give his nod because he was occupied with multiple commitments.

