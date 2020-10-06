Suriya launches first look of Sibiraj's 'Kabadadaari'

'Kabadadaari' is the Tamil remake of Kannada film 'Kavaludaari'.

Flix Kollywood

After Sathya, Sibiraj and Pradeep Krishnamoorthy are coming together once again for a thriller titled - the Tamil remake of Kannada film Kavaludaari. Nandita Swetha will be playing the lead opposite to Sibiraj. Sibiraj essays the role of a police officer in the film. The first look of the film was launched by actor Suriya and the even co-incided with Sibiraj's birthday. Releasing the first look Suriya tweeted saying, "Glad to release the First Look of #Kabadadaari Happy birthday @Sibi_Sathyaraj & best wishes @Directorpradeep @Nanditasweta @JSKfilmcorp @adityamusic @CreativeEnt4 @dhananjayang

This film is also being remade in Telugu under the title Kapatadhaari with Suman Ranganath playing the lead role while Nandita will also play the same part in the Telugu version of the film. Kabadadaari has music by Simon K King and cinematography by Rasamathi. John Mahendran of Sachien fame and producer Dhananjayan have adapted Hemanth Rao's original screenplay and provided the dialogues for the Tamil version.

It may be noted, the makers initially were in the plan to remake the film in Telugu starring Dr. Rajashekar, But later reports emerged that the project has been shelved. Sources told that creative differences cropped up between the director and the actor following which it was decided to part ways. Later Suman Ranganath was brought on board.

The film also stars with Nassar, Jayaprakash, Suman Ranganathan, Pradeep Krishnamoorthy and J. Satish Kumar in supporting roles. It may be noted here that Nasser, who plays an important role in Kabadadaari, has reduced his fee by 15 per cent and completed the dubbing on time understanding the difficulties faced by its makers. The shooting of this film was wrapped up on September 29th and has gone into the post-production mode. The film is produced by Creative Entertainers and Distributors.

The Kannada Power star Puneeth Rajkumar bankrolled Kavaludaari under his banner PRK Productions. Written and directed by Hemanth M Rao, the filmâ€™s star cast included Anant Nag, Rishi, Suman Ranganathan, Achyuth Kumar, Roshni Prakash, Siddharth Maadhyamika and Siri Ravikumar. Kavaludaari turned out to be a big hit following which its remake rights were lapped up like hotcakes.

Besides Kabadaaari, its lead actor Sibiraj has films like Vattam, Mayon and Vattam in different stages of production. The actorâ€™s last film release was Walter, which released on March 13th this year. Walter was a crime action film written and directed by U. Anbarasan and produced by Shruthi Thilak. It had Sibi Sathyaraj, Nataraj, Samuthirakani, Riythvika, Sanam Shetty, Munishkanth and Shirin Kanchwala in the star cast. Dharmaprakash composed the tunes for this film with Rasamadhi cranking the camera.