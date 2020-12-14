Suriya to launch Arun Vijay’s son Arnav

The children’s film will be directed by debutant Sarov Shanmugam.

Actor Suriya has been actively involved in production apart from acting over the last few years. From backing his wife Jyothika in her comeback film 36 Vayadhinile to bankrolling Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, the star has made some really exciting choices as a producer. The latest update is that he will be launching actor Arun Vijay’s son in his next production venture. The details about the project are yet unknown; however, it has been confirmed that it will be a children’s film.

Arun Vijay took to Twitter to share the news about his son’s acting debut. He wrote: “With all your blessings, extremely happy to announce that my son Arnav Vijay is making his debut today! Proud that he will be launched by Actor @Suriya_offl’s @2D_ENTPVTLTD. Feels good to continue the camaraderie generation after generation. Couldn’t have asked for more. #AVJ (sic).”

The project was officially launched on Monday. It is still unclear whether Arun Vijay will also be part of this project. The film will be directed by debutant Sarov Shanmugam.

On the career front, Arun Vijay is currently shooting for AV 31, his yet-untitled upcoming project with director Arivazhagan. This film marks the second time collaboration of the filmmaker with Arun. They had previously worked together in crime thriller Kuttram 23, which was a box-office hit. Arun also has Sinam and Agni Siragugal in his kitty apart from the second chapter of Mafia, which will be directed by Karthick Naren.

Arun might also join hands with his brother-in-law and director Hari for a new project, which was earlier planned with Suriya. As per a Cinema Express report, Hari’s collaboration with Suriya for the project Aruvaa has been dropped and he has instead roped in Arun Vijay for the film. Recently, pictures of Arun sporting a completely new look with a thick handlebar moustache went viral. This paved the way for speculation that he will be teaming up with Hari for the first time.

Arun Vijay will also soon team up with filmmaker Mysskin for the first time for a yet-untitled Tamil project. Contrary to rumours, this project won’t be a sequel to Mysskin’s critically acclaimed and hit Tamil thriller Anjaathe. Arun will reportedly be seen playing a cop in this film.

(Content provided by Digital Native)