Suriya joins director Pandiraj’s shoot after recovery from COVID-19

Suriya’s new project, which also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sathyaraj, is tentatively titled ‘Suriya 40’.

Kollywood actor and producer, Suriya, took to Twitter to share with fans that he has resumed work post recovering from COVID-19. Expressing his excitement to be back on the film sets, the 45-year-old actor wrote, “Feels good to be back on sets!,” tweeted Suriya while sharing a photo from the set of his film with director Pandiraj.”

Earlier in February, Suriya had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under quarantine. He shared the news with fans on February 7. "We cannot confine ourselves to our homes due to fear. At the same time, it is important for us to stay cautious and safe. I convey my gratitude and affection to the dedicated doctors who are standing by us," he had said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The actor tested negative a few weeks later after undergoing treatment and observing quarantine. News about his recovery was shared by his younger brother Karthi. “Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in home quarantine for a few days. Can’t thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes! (sic),” Karthi posted on February 11.

Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in home quarantine for a few days. Can’t thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) February 11, 2021

The untitled project, which is spearheaded by director Pandiraj will star Priyanka Arul Mohan, Suriya and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. The film has music by composer D Imman, while it is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. According to reports, Jayamkondaan fame Vinay Rai will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the upcoming film. The project has been tentatively titled, Suriya 40. It went on floors on February 15 this year.

Prior to Suriya 40, the actor has teamed up with director Pandiraj twice. The duo worked together in the 2015 family-drama Pasanga 2, while Suriya produced and did a cameo role in Kadaikutty Singam, which starred his brother Karthi in the lead.

Suriya was last seen in Soorarai Pottru, which was widely appreciated by audiences. Soorarai Pottru recently made it to the list of movies that were eligible for Oscar nominations this year. However, it was unable to secure a nomination.

The actor will next be seen in a cameo role in the upcoming biographical drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), who was accused of espionage.