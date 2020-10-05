Suriya heaps praises on Vijay Sethupathi-Aishwarya Rajesh's 'Ka Pae Ranasingam'

The film released on October 2 on Zee Plex, a pay-per-view OTT platform.

Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam premiered on Zee Plex, a pay-per-view OTT platform, becoming the first Tamil movie to have such a release. While not many celebrities reacted to the film on social platforms, Tamil actor Suriya surprised everyone by tweeting about the film.

Suriya praised the film via a post he wrote in Tamil. It loosely translates to, "A film that taps on the heart and seeks justice for the oppressed, for their poverty, their powerlessness, and the crisis they face in foreign lands. #KaPaeRanasingam Director @pkvirumandi1 @VijaySethuOffl @aishu_dil @GhibranOfficial @BhavaniSre @kjr_studios @ZEE5Tamil And heartfelt compliments to the film crew (sic)."

Directed by P Virumandi an associate of Airaa fame Sarjun, the film narrates the tale of a village and its people, who stand against industrialisation. Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh have shared screen space for the fourth time after Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Dharma Durai and Rummy.

The film also has journalist-turned-actor Rangaraj Pandey playing the role of an IAS officer along with Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in prominent roles.

Bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh under his production banner, the film's music was composed by Ghibran. Cinematography was done by NK Ekhambaram and editor was Shivanandeeswaran.

Vijay Sethupathi’s last film as hero was Sanga Thamizhan released last year. The film was directed by Vijay Chander. Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj played the heroines in this flick while Soori and Nassar were seen in pivotal roles. Vivek-Mervin composed music for Sanga Thamizhan with R Velraj being the cinematographer and Praveen KL in charge of the editing.

He also awaits the release of Vijay starrer Master in which he plays the main antagonist. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is an action-thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

He also has another film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal to be directed by Vignesh Shivan in which he shares the screen space with Samantha and Nayanthara. The star’s other films in the pipeline include Kadeisi Vivasayi, Maa Manithan, and Laabam.

On the other hand, Aishwarya was last seen on screen in Mani Ratnam's production Vaanam Kottatum. She just began shooting for her 25th film, Boomika. To be produced by Karthik Subbaraj, whose recent release Penguin was directly released on Amazon Prime, it is learnt from reliable sources that Boomika is being exclusively made for a leading OTT platform. The film will be directed by Rathindran Prasad. Tipped to be a horror-thriller, the title of the film was revealed along with a special motion poster by actor Sivakarthikeyan in August.

She also has filmmaker K Bhagyaraj’s highly successful film Mundhanai Mudichu remake which stars Sasikumar. Bhagyaraj is again penning the dialogue and screenplay for the remake but it is not clear whether he will be directing the remake as well.

