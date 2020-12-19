Suriya, Dulquer praise Sudha Kongara's film in ‘Paava Kadhaigal’

The film ‘Thangam’, which is part of the anthology ‘Paava Kadhaigal’, features Kalidas Jayaram as a transgender person.

Netflix India has been ramping up its catalog of South Indian titles. The OTT platform premiered the Tamil anthology titled Paava Kadhaigal on December 18. The film, which has four chapters, is helmed by prominent directors of Tamil cinema including Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetrimaaran. The film casts Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, amongst others.

Sudha Kongara's episode titled Thangam which is set in 1980s features Bhavani Sre, Kalidas Jayaram and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Kalidas plays a transgender person in the segment. This segment has gained high praises from many, including several celebrities.

Actor Suriya who recently collaborated with Sudha Kongara for Soorari Pottru heaped praises, "Again a new world! #Thangame What a story to tell Sudha!! Loved it!!! #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @BhavaniSre @kalidas700 @imKBRshanthnu @NetflixIndia #PaavaKadhaigal."

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a brief note about his experience while watching the segment. He wrote, “Happened to watch “Thangam” from #PaavaKadhaigal ! Sudha Maam you’ve touched and moved the viewers once again with such a delicate and tender story. Kalidas Jayaram your portrayal was endearing, fragile and heartbreaking. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj you were mature strong and intense.”

In an interview earlier with PTI, Sudha was quoted as saying that her journey of six to eight months making the film with people from the community opened her eyes to a world she was unaware of. She also said she had 10 to 15 transgender people on the set, whom she would consult and turn to for advice.

Another segment titled Love Panna Uttranum is directed by Vignesh Shivan, featuring Kalki Koechlin, Anjali and Padam Kumar. The third segment Oor Iravu is written and directed by Vetrimaaran, and features Hari, Prakash Raj and Sai Pallavi. The final one, Vaanmagal, has been written and directed by Gautham Menon. This episode features Gautham Menon alongside Simran.

Watch: Trailer of Paava Kadhaigal

Paava Kadhaigal is tipped to be the Tamil adaptation of Netflix’s Lust Stories; however, each story will deal with a different subject unlike the original. The anthology explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate and beautiful stories. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

Recently another Tamil anthology was released on Netflix -- Putham Pudhu Kaalai -- directed by five filmmakers including Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratman, Rajiv Menon and Karthik Subbaraj.

Netflix also has announced two other Tamil anthologies. One of these will have four popular Tamil filmmakers such as Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh and Chimbu Devan joining hands for a project titled Victim. The other, titled Navarasa and produced by ace director Mani Ratnam, is a nine-part anthology series. This project will mark the directorial debut of actors Arvind Swami and Siddharth, who will direct one segment each. Also working on the project are filmmakers Gautham Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren and KV Anand among others. The anthology will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

