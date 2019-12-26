Suriya to commence acting in director Hari's project next

Kollywood

This will be their 6th collaboration after 'Aaru', 'Vel', 'Singam', 'Singam 2' and 'Singam 3'.

Last seen in KV Anand’s Kaappaan, an action-thriller co-starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Suriya is currently busy with a slew of projects. He had recently completed shooting for Irudhi Suttru director Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru.

It’s worth mentioning that Suriya had confirmed last year that he will be teaming up with Singam fame Hari for the sixth time. However, it got delayed since he wasn't able to allocate dates as he got busy with projects back-back.

Earlier it was officially announced that Director Siva, of Viswasam fame, is all set to join hands with Suriya for his next project, which will be bankrolled by Studio Green. But the project got delayed as Siva is currently shooting for Superstar Rajinikanth's next bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Now, the grapevine is that Suriya's next would be projected with Hari which would be announced officially soon and the film will go on the floors next year. Currently titled Suriya 39, the film may not be a continuation of the Singam franchise, thankfully.

The latest update making rounds is that music director D Imman who was signed to work in Siva's movie with Suriya might be retained in Hari's movie.

Soorarai Pottru is a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, Founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. The film, which marks the first time collaboration of Suriya and Sudha, has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

The Singam star also has a project with director Vetrimaaran in the pipeline. Tentatively tilted Suriya 40, the film will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Dhanu under his banner V Creations. He had recently collaborated with Vetrimaaran for Dhanush's Asuran.

