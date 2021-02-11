Suriya back home after treatment for COVID-19, Karthi tweets

Suriya had earlier tweeted that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was under treatment.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Suriya Sivakumar, who earlier tweeted that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has returned home after completing treatment.

His brother, actor Karthi, tweeted the news on Thursday. He also said that the actor would be in home quarantine for a few days.

Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in home quarantine for a few days. Canâ€™t thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes! â€” Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) February 11, 2021

Suriya recently spoke about his experience with COVID-19, urging people to stay cautious and remain safe â€œsince everyoneâ€™s lives have not come back to normal".

On February 8, the actor tweeted,"I contracted coronavirus and I'm well and under treatment. Let's all realise that our lives have not come back to normal. We cannot confine ourselves to our homes due to fear. At the same time, it is important for us to stay cautious and safe. I convey my gratitude and affection to the dedicated doctors who are standing by us," he said.

Actor Suriya was last seen in Soorarai Pottru alongside Aparna Balamurali. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video due to the pandemic and subsequent closure of theatres. The movie was directed by Sudha Kongara and also starred Paresh Rawal, Urvashi and Mohan Babu. The movie, based on the life of GR Gopinath, the man who established India's first low-cost airline Air Deccan, received positive responses from fans and reviewers.

Suriya will next be seen in a movie directed by Pandiraj for Sun Pictures. Priyanka Mohan has been roped in to play the female lead. Touted to be a a rural entertainer, the film will have music by D Imman.

Suriya also has the movie Vaadivasal, directed by Vetrimaaran, lined up for this year. The movieâ€™s first look poster was unveiled on Suriya's 45th birthday on July 23 last year.