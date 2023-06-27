‘Suriya asked me to remove anti-reservation dialogue’: Udhayanidhi Stalin

In 7 aum Arivu, Shruti Haasan, who is a genetic engineer, claims that talented people are fleeing India because of reservation, recommendation and corruption.

Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, scion of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK), disclosed that actor Suriya, in the lead role in 7aum Arivu, had objected to a piece of dialogue in the film that sounds anti-reservation. It was Udhayanidhi’s production house Red Giant Movies that had produced it. Though Suriya’s advice was well-meant, he chose to ignore it because of his inadequate understanding of the concept of social justice and DMK’s own unwavering fight towards achieving it.

In a scene in the film (released in 2011) where a group of scientists dismiss Shruti Haasan’s absurd theory of ‘reviving skills through genetic transfer,’ Shruti retorts, “Because of reservation, recommendation, corruption, talented people are fleeing India.” (She was the heroine.)

In an interview, while promoting his film Maamannan, Udhayanidhi, speaking about his evolution in politics, said that when he produced 7 aum Arivu, he did not have “political awareness.” At present, Udhayanidhi is a Minister of Sports Development of Tamil Nadu.

The actor-politician said that Suriya, who was not aware of the anti-reservation dialogue in the film, called Udhayanidhi after watching it and asked him to remove the dialogue. “But I said, ‘It is just a small dialogue.’ This was my political understanding back then. Later, as I started reading about our party’s politics, leaders, the foundation of our party, what social justice meant and so on, I understood why reservation was required and what social justice was.”

Not many seem convinced by his ‘confession of naïveté’ though. They wondered how the grandson of Karunanidhi, who was part of the fight for social justice in Tamil Nadu, could remain so ignorant.

Maamannan is said to be Udhayanidhi’s last film as an actor, as he intends to focus on his political career. The actor-producer made this decision after he was elevated as a minister.

The film, directed by Mari Selvaraj, stars many leading lights including Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh. In Maamannan, Udhayanidhi will be playing a character who belongs to the Dalit community.