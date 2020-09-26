Suriya and Pandiraj to team up for new film, actor might play a politician

After the runaway success of 'Kadaikutty Singam', Suriya expressed his interest to work with Pandiraj.

Actor Suriya and filmmaker Pandiraj are all set to join hands for a project which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. After the runaway success of Kadaikutty Singam, Suriya expressed his interest to work with Pandiraj and it didnâ€™t take much time for the project to materialise. Itâ€™s worth mentioning that Suriya had produced Kadaikutty Singam with his brother Karthi, and the film had a phenomenal run in the cinemas. As per latest reports, Suriya is likely to be seen playing a politician in the new project with Pandiraj. In his recent release NGK, which was directed by Selvaraghavan, Suriya was seen playing a politician.

Suriya, who currently awaits the release of Sudha Kongaraâ€™s Soorarai Pottru, has a few interesting projects in his kitty. While it has already been confirmed Suriya will team up with Vetrimaaran next, reports have emerged that he has also given a go-ahead to a script from Adanga Maru director Karthik Thangavel. Vetrimaaranâ€™s film with Suriya is titled Vaadivasal, based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name. It marks the first collaboration of Suriya and Vetrimaaran. Vaadivasal, written by CS Chellapa, is the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured. It will be produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaranâ€™s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush. However, Suriya will only work on Vaadivasal after he completes his immediate next project Aruvaa with director Hari.

Meanwhile, Suriyaâ€™s Soorarai Pottru will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 30. Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain G R Gopinath â€“ founder of the budget airline Air Deccan, will be the first mainstream star-studded Tamil film to release directly on an OTT platform. The project, which marks Suriyaâ€™s first collaboration with a female director, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles. Produced by Suriyaâ€™s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. The film has music by G V Prakash Kumar. Apparently, Sudha had pitched the story of Soorarai Pottru nearly three years ago but Suriya couldnâ€™t immediately give his nod because he was occupied with multiple commitments.

