Suriya and Pandiraj to join hands for new project, Sun Pictures to produce

Currently dubbed 'Suriya 40', the film marks the first collaboration of Suriya and Pandiraj.

Flix Kollywood

Suriya has a busy lineup of projects and his slate looks more exciting than before. With his latest offering Soorarai Pottru confirmed to premiere on Amazon Prime on November 12, Suriya has three projects in his kitty. While it has already been confirmed that Suriya will team up with Vetrimaaran next, Sun Pictures on Sunday announced it will produce Suriyaâ€™s next with filmmaker Pandiraj.

Currently dubbed Suriya 40, the film marks the first collaboration of Suriya and Pandiraj. The makers are expected to officially announce the rest of the cast and crew closer to the official launch of the project. Suriya also has a rumoured project with director Karthik Thangavel, who rose to fame with Jayam Ravi starrer Adangu Maru.

Vetrimaaranâ€™s film with Suriya is titled Vaadivasal, based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name. It marks the first collaboration of Suriya and Vetrimaaran. Vaadivasal, written by CS Chellapa, is the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured. It will be produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaranâ€™s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush. However, Suriya will only work on Vaadivasal after he completes his immediate next project Aruvaa with director Hari. There are reports that Aruvaa has been dropped and Hari has gone ahead by roping in Arun Vijay to complete the project.

Meanwhile, Suriya awaits the release of Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain G R Gopinath â€“ founder of the budget airline Air Deccan, which will be the first mainstream star-studded Tamil film to release directly on an OTT platform.

The film was slated to premiere on October 30 but due to the delay in getting the NOC (no objection certificate) from the IAF authorities, the makers and Amazon Prime pushed the release date. There is an exciting update from the film's co-producer Rajsekara Pandian who has confirmed that the film has got the required NoC from the IAF authorities and will release on November 12." We got the NOC #SooraraiPottru #AnbaanaFans Get ready for updates and new release date!! Festival of Lights", tweeted Rajsekara Pandian.

The project, which marks Suriyaâ€™s first collaboration with a female director viz. Sudha Kongara, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles. Produced by Suriyaâ€™s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar. Apparently, Sudha had pitched the story of Soorarai Pottru nearly three years ago but Suriya couldnâ€™t immediately give his nod because he was occupied with multiple commitments.

Content provided by Digital Native