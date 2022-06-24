Suriya and Jyotika’s vacation pics go viral

Jyotika shared a video featuring glimpses from the vacation in Costa Rica with her family, and said that the video was edited by her daughter Diya.

Flix Entertainment

Tamil actor Jyotika’s latest social media post — a video which features glimpses of the actor’s vacation with family — is garnering fans’ attention on social media. Actors Suriya and Jyotika have gone on a vacation to Costa Rica. The couple’s photos from coffee plantations and rafting can be seen in the video, which was edited by their daughter Diya. Jyotika shared the video on her Instagram on June 23, with the text “One day baby we'll be old.. Oh baby we'll be old. And think of all the stories that we could have told.” She posted the video with the caption “Pura Vida”. Actor Suriya also reposted the video as his Instagram story.

Earlier in January, Jyotika shared an image of herself along with her husband, actor Suriya and wished fans on Pongal. Jyotika is seen dressed in a white saree in the picture she shared, while Suriya can be seen wearing a blue kurta. The actress captioned her post: "Happy Pongal , Happy Sankranthi and Happy Lohri to all." The actor has also posted several of her sketches on Instagram.

Suriya and Jyotika got married in the year 2006. The duo have teamed up for various films like Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. Jyotika was last seen in the family drama Udanpirappe which revolves around the story of a brother and sister, as the title suggests. Meanwhile, Suriya recently made a cameo appearance in Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Vikram which hit the big screens on June 3.

Prior to Vikram, Suriya played the lead role in the critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim which premiered on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video last year, coinciding with Deepavali. Jai Bhim was part of a four-film deal signed by Amazon Prime Video and Suriya and Jyotika’s home banner 2D Entertainment. Suriya will also be appearing in cameo roles in upcoming films Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Soorarai Pottru’s Hindi remake, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.