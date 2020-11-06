Suriya and Jyotika may star together in Anjali Menon and Halitha film

Recently, Suriya said that he would like to work with his wife actor Jyotika and that they are waiting for the right script.

Flix Kollywood

The latest buzz in Kollywood is that directors Anjali Menon (of Bangalore Days fame) and Halitha Shameem (of Sillu Karupatti fame) are working on a script for Suriya and Jyotika to act together. If things progress positively, film buffs can get to see Suriya and Jyotika back as an on-screen couple.

Suriya and Jyotika, one of the most favourite real-life couples in Kollywood, had shared the screen space in a few films prior to their wedding. However, post-wedding, the couple did not get an opportunity to work together. In this regard, Suriya had recently said that though he would like to work with his wife and that they are waiting for the right script. He added that they would sign a film only if the script demands their presence in the star cast.

At present, Suriyaâ€™s fans are waiting for the release of his Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime on November 12. The film will be available in Tamil and Telugu. A Sudha Kongara directorial, Soorarai Pottru is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment on a budget of Rs 15 crore. Starring Suriya in the lead role, the film has Aparna Balamurali as the heroine. The filmâ€™s supporting cast includes Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Karunas and Vivek Prasanna, Krishnakumar, Achyuth Kumar, Kaali Venkat, and Arjunan. The technical crew of this film includes GV Prakash for composing music, Niketh Bommireddy for cinematography and Sathish Suriya for editing.

Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan and a retired Captain in the Indian Army. The film is also one of the only big-star releases that has openly embraced an OTT release. The decision to release the film on OTT prompted mixed response from those in the industry and fans. Exhibitors and distributors are not happy with the OTT release and have been demanding that the decision be revoked.

Besides this film, Suriya will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which has R Madhavan in the lead role. Besides playing the ISRO scientist Nambirajan in Rocketry: the Nambi Effect, Maddy is directing it as well. The technical crew of this film includes CS Sam for music, Shirsha Ray for cinematography and Bijith Bala & Sathish Suriya for editing. The film is bankrolled by R Madhavan, Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan under the banners Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures.

Jyotikaâ€™s last film release was Pon Magal Vandhaal. Directed by JJ Fredrick, Pon Magal Vandhaal was a female-centric film that has Jo playing the central character. An interesting feature about Pon Magal Vandhaal was that it had four renowned directors â€“ K Bagyaraj, R Parthiban, Pandiarajan, and Pratap Pothen in important roles. The technical crew of this film included Govind Vasantha for music, Ramji for cinematography and Ruben for editing. Jyotikaâ€™s husband and actor Suriya produced the film under his banner 2D Entertainments. Pon Magal Vandhaal also had a digital premiere on 29 May this year on Prime Video.