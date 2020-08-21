‘Suresh Raina will be synonymous with team spirit’: PM on cricketer’s retirement

Suresh Raina shared the letter sent to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the cricketer announced on 15 August that he would be retiring from international cricket.

news Cricket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a personal letter of appreciation to Suresh Raina after the cricketer announced on 15 August that he will be retiring from international cricket. Raina’s announcement had come shortly after Dhoni said he retired from international cricket.

"I do not want to use the word ‘retirement’ because you are way too young and energetic to ‘retire’ you are padding up for the next innings of your life after a very fruitful one on the cricket field,” says PM Modi in his letter.

Suresh Raina posted photos of the letter from the Prime Minister and tweeted, "When we play, we give our blood and sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the country’s PM. Thank you @narendramodi ji for your word of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude. Jai Hind!"

The Prime Minister, in his letter, said, "You have lived and breathed cricket. Your interest in the game began early in life, in the by-lanes of Muradnagar and subsequently found feet in the playgrounds of Lucknow. There on, what an eventful journey it has been, culminating in the most important honor of representing India - a country you deeply love - in all three forms of the game."

PM Modi said that generations of cricket fans will not only remember him as a fine batsman but also as a very useful bowler that the captain could turn to in times of adversities. He added that his fielding was always exemplary and inspiring and that some of the best catches in recent international cricket have Raina's distinct imprint on them. “It would take days to count just the number of runs you have saved by your alertness on the field,” the PM went on to say.

Modi also added that Raina had especially established himself as somewhat of a T20 specialist and his quick thinking and alertness brought the best out of him in a format that requires "quick fixes, in double quick time.”

In the letter, PM Modi also remembered the day when he watched Raina play live in Ahmedabad, “India can never forget your role in the 2011 World Cup, especially during the later matches. I saw you live at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, during the quarter-final against Australia. Your anchoring innings had a big role to play in our team's victory. I can confidently say that most fans will miss your elegant cover drives, one which I was lucky enough to witness live that day."

The Prime Minister added that sportspersons were not only admired for their conduct on the field but also off it. He went on to say that Raina's fighting spirit and tenacity can motivate many youngsters.

PM Modi also recollected the time when an opponent's wicket fell and how Raina was always among the most animated people on the field. The PM said, "At the same time, you will always be synonymous with team spirit. You played not for personal glory but the glory of the team and the glory of India. Your enthusiasm on the field was infectious."

The PM also added that Raina’s compassion towards the society was pretty evident with numerous community service efforts. "You have passionately supported women empowerment, Swacch Bharat and also helping the needy. I am glad you are attached to India's cultural roots and proud of deepening the youth's connection with our glorious ethos as well as value systems."

The PM also said that he was confident Raina will have fruitful and successful innings in whatever he wished to pursue in the times to come. He added, "I do hope you will use this opportunity to spend even more time with Priyanka, Gracia, and Rio.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the letter by thanking Raina for helping India become a leader in sports and also constantly inspiring young minds.