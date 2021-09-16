Suresh Gopi's 'salute' controversy: Youth Cong mocks BJP MP using his own film

Suresh Gopi had asked for a salute from a Sub Inspector when he was visiting an area in Thrissur.

A huge controversy erupted in Kerala after Malayalam actor and Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi asked a Sub Inspector to salute him on September 15 in Thrissur . Following this, Youth Congress workers of Palakkad district staged a protest against the actor-politician on September 16, Thursday.

The Youth Congress workers chanted the BJP MP's dialogue from his movie Commissioner in which he asked "Why should you be given a salute?". The protesters also gave a mock salute to the actor turned MP with chappals. They held a chappal in their right hand while saluting, with the film dialogue playing in the background.

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi justified his act of demanding a salute from the officer. He said that he had politely asked for a salute from the officer and that he has the right to get one.

"I had gone to the area for a visit and I saw this SI of Police sitting in his jeep, and he also saw me, but he remained seated. It was then that I very politely went and told him that I am an MP and that I can be given a salute. This is what happened," he said.

However, the Kerala Police Association criticised the MP, stating that it was inappropriate to demand a salute, as according to the law, it's not necessary for MLAs and MPs to be saluted.

Responding to this, Suresh Gopi slammed the Association, claiming that it's not them who should decide who should be saluted.

"The Kerala Police Association need not play politics as it was set up to look after their welfare only. If they claim that a police officer need not salute an MP, then I wish to get a copy of that circular from the state Police Chief," said an angry Suresh Gopi.

Suresh Gopi was nominated to the Upper House in April 2016 and in between, he contested two elections â€” the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Thrissur and the recent 2021 Assembly polls from the Thrissur Assembly constituency on a BJP ticket. However, he had to bite the dust both times.

