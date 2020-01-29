Suresh Gopi joins the sets of ‘Kaval’

The film, directed by Nithin Renji Panicker, will have Suresh Gopi and Renji Panicker in the lead.

Flix Mollywood

As announced earlier, the shooting of Nithin Renji Panicker's film Kaval commenced on January 25 at Kattappana in Kerala. Suresh Gopi and Renji Panicker are playing the lead roles in this flick and the former has joined the sets. Lal was the first choice to play the role to be done by Renji Panicker but had to opt out due to prior work commitments.

Reports are that Kaval is touted to be a family drama that will revolve on two generations of a family. Earlier, there were reports of this film being a sequel to Lelam 2 but that speculation has been put to rest with the director clarifying that it is a completely new story and not associated with Lelam.

Joby George is bankrolling Kaval under his banner Goodwill Entertainments. The film has an impressive crew including National Award-winning cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen, Mansoor Muthootti for editing, and Ranjin Raj as the music composer. Zaya David, Muthumani, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev have been roped in to form the cast of this entertainer.

The first look poster of this film, showing a gun tucked in a dhoti, makes one curious about the subject.

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi, who had not been acting for a while after he entered politics, also completed work in another film -- Varane Avashyamundu directed by Anoop Sathyan. The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films and he plays the lead role in it. In the film, Shobhana will be seen pairing up with Suresh Gopi, with whom she had acted in a number of films earlier. Incidentally, this is Shobhana’s first film in six years and is therefore known to be her comeback venture. The last time Suresh Gopi and Shobana had teamed up together was for Makalkku in 2005.

