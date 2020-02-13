Surbhi roped in for Ganesh-Suni film

This film marks Ganesh’s second collaboration with Suni after 'Chamak'.

Flix Sandalwood

Director Suni and actor Ganesh are teaming up again for a new film after working together in the hit movie Chamak. The film is being bankrolled by Suprith under the banner Suprith Productions in association in KVN Production house. Touted to be a courtroom drama, this untitled film is based on a real-life incident and Suni has done a lot of research for it. This film marks Ganesh’s second collaboration with Suni after Chamak.

An update about this Ganesh starrer is that Surbhi has been roped in to play the female lead. Confirming this, director Suni said in an interview with the Times of India, “Surbhi plays a television anchor. She is one of the leads of the film and her role is very lively and intrinsic to the plot.” The film, we hear, also has another female lead, the casting for which has not yet been done. “We are currently finalising all the cast and crew. The film is likely to go on floors after that.” Surbhi has acted in quite a few Tamil and Telugu films so far and this will be her first film in the Kannada film industry.

Ganesh is currently busy with Gaalipata 2, which is in progress. Ramesh Reddy is bankrolling this sequel to Gaalipata under his banner, with Yograj Bhatt wielding the megaphone. Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon, and Sharmiela Mandre have been roped in to play the female leads in this entertainer with Nishvika Naidu and Anant Nag in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, director Suni has his focus on the movie Avatar Purusha, which has Sharan and Aashika Ranganath as the lead pair. It is a romantic comedy bankrolled by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah under his banner. Charan Raj is composing the tunes for this flick. Avatar Purusha is in the final stages of production and will hit the marquee very soon, we hear.

