Surat Court dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that other legal options will be availed in the case. “We will continue to avail all options still available to us under the law. @DrAMSinghvi will brief the media on Rahul Gandhi's appeal at 4pm,” he said.

The Surat Sessions court, on Thursday, April 20, dismissed the appeal of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking stay on his conviction by a lower court in the criminal defamation case. Rahul was convicted and sentenced to two years of imprisonment on March 23 for a statement he made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 while campaigning in Kolar district of Karnataka. He was charged with defamation based on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sushil Kumar Modi.

Complainant in the case, Purnesh Modi, filed an opposing petition at the Surat Sessions Court alleging that Rahul had a habit of making defamatory statements. Stating that Rahul was accompanied by state and national level leaders, Purnesh said that it was an attempt to pressurise the court.

It was on March 23 that the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in Jail, after which he was disqualified as Member of Parliament. Rahul Gandhi was granted bail on the same day by the Surat court that convicted him and was given 30 days to appeal to a higher court. Following the court order, opposition parties across the country came out in support of Rahul Gandhi and slammed the move saying that it was unconstitutional. The Congress also held a 24-hour country-wide protest.