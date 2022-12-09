Suraj Venjaramoodu thriller Roy explores a man with a fascinating psyche

Rooted in a police investigation, Sunil Ibrahim’s ‘Roy’ is an exciting exploration of its protagonist’s subconscious.

Flix Review

The titular character in Roy, director Sunil Ibrahim’s latest Malayalam film now screening on SonyLIV, is arguably one of the most interesting protagonists Malayalam cinema has seen in a while. Living with a ‘disorder’ that no doctor has been able to diagnose so far, Roy treads a fine line between dreams and reality. Suraj Venjaramoodu is convincing as Roy, a middle-aged man who has come to terms with his complex reality over the years. It is only with his much younger wife Teena, played by a charming Sija Rose, that he can afford to be his true self.

The visions he manifests in his dreams, intertwined with his imagination, are as convincing to Roy as the existence of his own self. He is awkward, always unsure if his understanding of the person across him comes from their interactions with him or just his own subconscious ideations. But when lives are at stake and a police investigation is underway, can he trust his mind to tell him the truth?

As the “romantic” Roy who has developed an intense and fathomless bond with his wife, however, Suraj seems to struggle. While his counterpart Sija slips into this dynamic with ease, Suraj appears rather stoic and awkward with displays of affection, a trait out of sync with what the duo’s relationship seeks to represent. As the desperate husband seeking to separate his dreams from the tangible for his wife’s sake, however, the actor is completely in form.

Shine Tom Chacko makes an interesting appearance as CI Ajith Easwar, a police officer distrustful of, yet intrigued by Roy. Ajith is a realist who doesn’t want to accept what is right before his eyes — the fact there might be more to Roy’s delusions than he wants to believe. The dynamic between the duo is one of the most interesting aspects of the film.

Jins Baskar and Riya Saira also appear in notable roles in Roy. The music by Gopi Sundar doesn’t stand out but seamlessly blends in with the narrative that consistently takes centre stage.

Roy’s climax does leave a few things to be explored further. The film, written by its director Sunil, could also have placed more trust in the audience and cut down on the over-explanation of some plot points. Besides, though the conflict of the film is a missing case and the police investigation surrounding it, Roy is not as much a thriller as it is an exploration of its eponymous protagonist’s psyche. The film itself doesn’t appear to aspire more than that. Unfortunately, this leaves the plot struggling to live up to the expectations raised by this intriguing man and his fascinating subconscious.

Disclaimer: This review was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with the film. Neither TNM nor any of its reviewers have any sort of business relationship with the film's producers or any other members of its cast and crew.