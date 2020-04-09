Suraj Venjaramoodu-Dhyan Sreenivasanâ€™s â€˜Higuita' is a political thriller

The National Award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu has mostly bagged the best roles. And latest we hear about this actor from Mollywood is that he has bagged another meaty role. Yes, reports are that Suraj will be seen playing a politician in the upcoming film Higuita.

Starring Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role, the film is being directed by Hemanth G Nair. In an interview with the Times of India, Dhyan Sreenivasan had said that Higuita is a political thriller that will centre on the relationship between a minister and his bodyguard. Apparently, Suraj will be playing the minister and Dhyan the bodyguard.

The supporting cast of this film includes Shine Tom Chacko, Indrans, Manoj K Jayan, Vineeth Kumar, Mamukkoya and others. Sajith Amma and Babu Tharian are producing this entertainer under their banner

Sources in the know say that Higuita team had completed a 40-day schedule in Kannur and is looking forward to completing the rest of the shooting soon after the lockdown ends.

Meanwhile, Suraj has Jack n Jill, directed by veteran director and cinematographer, Santosh Sivan, in his kitty. Touted to be a thriller, its star cast includes Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Ramesh Pisharody and Suraj Venjaramoodu in supporting roles. The filmâ€™s technical crew comprises debut music director Ram Surendar with BK Harinarayanan penning the lyrics. Santosh Sivan is cranking the camera for this venture with Renjith roped in for editing.

Also, Surajâ€™s Anugraheethan Antony is waiting for release this year. Sunny Wayne and Gouri are sharing the screen space in this film, which will mark the directorial debut of Prince Joy. Incidentally, the film will also mark Gouriâ€™s debut in the Malayalam film industry. His other films in the making are 2 Gentlemen, Rangeela, Ente Sathyanweshana Pareekshakal and Veyil.

