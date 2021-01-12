Suraj and Nimisha Sajayanâ€™s 'The Great Indian Kitchen' to be streamed online

The makers of the movie have confirmed the release date through the new posters.

Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan, who were seen playing a couple in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, are back together again on the silver screen. The on-screen pair are expecting the release of The Great Indian Kitchen, which will be streamed online on January 15 on NetStream, an OTT platform. The makers of the movie have confirmed the release date through the new posters.

Written and directed by Jeo Baby, the filmâ€™s technical crew includes Salu K Thomas for camerawork, Francis Louis for editing and Sooraj S Kurup for music. The film is bankrolled by Dijo Augustine, Jomon Jacob, Vishnu Rajan and Sajin S Raj.

Released on June 30, 2017 Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum had a dream run at the box office with the audiences loving it. The thriller, directed by Dileesh Pothen, had Fahadh Faasil in the lead role and his performance was raved by his fans and critics alike.

Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nimisha Sajayan, and Alencier Ley Lopez had important roles to play in the film. Sandip Senan and Anish M Thomas had bankrolled the film under their home banner Urvasi Theatres. Bijibal had composed tunes for this flick and Rajeev Ravi had cranked the camera while Kiran Das edited it. Made on a budget of Rs 6.50 crore, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum turned out to be a profitable venture for the team.

Suraj Venjaramoodu is currently part of the Prithviraj starrer Jana Gana Mana. Jana Gana Mana is directed by Dijo Jose Anthony, and Suraj Venjaramoodu is sharing the screen space with his Driving License co-star Prithviraj.

Director Jeo Babyâ€™s last film release was Kilometres and Kilometres on television as an Onam special last year. Jeo Baby directed this film with Tovino Thomas producing it under his own banner along with Anto Joseph, Ramshi Ahamed, and cinematographer Sinu Sidharth. Joju George played a pivotal role in it with the supporting cast of this film comprising India Jarvis, Sidhartha Siva, Basil Joseph, Vinay Forrt and Ramesh Pisharody. The technical crew of this film included Sooraj S Kurup and Sushin Shyam for composing the score and BGM respectively, Sinu Siddharth cranking the camera and Rahman Mohammed Ali and Prejish Prakash in charge of the editing.

Nimisha Sajayan, on the other hand, currently has several biggies in her kitty. She is a part of the Mammootty starrer One, which is in the post-production stage. It is a political drama in which Mammootty plays the chief minister of Kerala. One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions.

Her other film, Thuramukham is gearing to premiere at the prestigious International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR). While the world premiere will happen in this prestigious film fest, Thuramukhamâ€™s theatrical release is scheduled on May 13 to cash in on the summer vacations and Eid holidays. Starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, Thuramukham is directed by Rajeev Ravi of Kammati Paadam fame. He is also in charge of its scripting. Thuramukham is based on the popular play of the same name, which was written by KM Chidambaram.

Her other projects are Malik and Djinn which are in different stages of production.

