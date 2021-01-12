Supreme Court stays implementation of all three farm laws until further orders

The court said it will be setting up a committee to address the grievances of the farmers who have been protesting for over two months now.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the three contentious farm laws and indicated that it will set up a committee to address the farmersâ€™ grievances. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had said that the committee will be a part of judicial proceedings.

The members of the committee will be Jitender Singh Maan, President BKU; Dr Pramod KumarJoshi, International policy head; agricultural economist Ashok Gulati and Anil Dhanvat, Shivkeri Sangathna.

The bench comprising CJI SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that the court was looking to solve the farmers' problem. "We are looking to solve the problem. If you want to agitate indefinitely, you can. Every person who is genuinely interested in solving the problem is expected to go before the Committee. The Committee will not punish you or pass any orders. It will submit a report to us. We are going to take the opinion of the organizations. We are forming the Committee so that we have a clearer picture," Live Law quoted CJI SA Bobde as saying.

The court's observation comes in the wake of protesting farmer unions unwilling to negotiate with the committee proposed to be constituted by the apex court. On Monday evening, the Samyuktha Kisan Morcha issued a statement and said it would not participate in negotiations before the committee if appointed by the SC.

This is a developing story