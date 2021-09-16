The Supreme Court, on Thursday, allowed the immersion of Plaster-of-Paris (POP) Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar Lake of Hyderabad. The permission has been granted only for this year, said the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana. The Court directed the Telangana government to give an undertaking that idol immersions will not be carried out at the lake from 2022.

The Supreme court headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant said This is the last chance. Telangana government should give an undertaking that this immersion will not happen from next year. The Telangana High Court had earlier banned Ganesh idols made from PoP to be immersed at the Hussain Sagar Lake during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

A bench headed by chief justice NV Ramana made it clear that the court will allow the immersion of idols for the last time this year. There will be no more immersion from next year. The bench also asked the Telangana government to make certain arrangements for devotees from next year. The bench added the idols should not be allowed to be left in the lake after immersion and they should be taken out immediately. Presently the idols are immersed and taken out the next day or after the 10-day festival.

The bench said: "Let them do symbolic immersion this year. A last chance for them. They say they will ensure no harm is caused to the lake.".

The top court expressed "unhappiness" over the Telangana government's actions in connection with the matter, but relaxed the High Court ban on immersion of the idols. The Supreme Court took into account the government's assurance that steps would be taken to ensure that no harm is caused to the water body.

"Unfortunate that despite several court judgments, immersions of idols take place every year in the lake and cause pollution. Government should have taken steps at the beginning itself to ensure the right height and right material out of which idols are made," said the Supreme Court Bench, reported NDTV.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had moved the top court challenging the September 13 order of Telangana High Court order declining permission for immersion of Lord Ganesh idols made of PoP in Hussain Sagar Lake.

The municipal corporation had contended that if immersion is not allowed in Hussain Sagar Lake, then it would take 6 days for all the idols to be immersed in other ponds in the city limits.

The High Court had earlier told the government that it cannot give permission to cause water pollution. Following this order, Greater Hyderabad Municipality Corporation moved to the apex court.

