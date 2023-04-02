'Support my cinema, will not enter politics,' says 'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty

Kantara fame Rishab Shetty has clarified his stand on joining politics on social media and said that he is not joining politics.

Flix Entertainment News

Kantara actor and director Rishab Shetty has clarified his stand on entering politics on social media, saying that he will not be joining politics. He also appealed to fans to support his cinema. Reacting to a tweet by a journalist which said that he would be joining politics, the Kannada actor stated: "Please state that it is a false news. Say clearly that today is April 1." "Few people have already projected me as a supporter of a certain party. I will never go into politics," he underlined.

One of his fans had reacted asking him to join politics, saying he would support the actor if he did. Rishab replied that he does not need his fan's support in politics. "Please support my cinema, that is more than enough," he stated.

Rumours spread following the release of Kantara that Rishab would join a certain political party. His appeal to moviegoers not to mock the screams of God shown in Kantara and his temple visits had raised speculations that he would enter politics. However, the actor-director put an end to all such rumours and categorically stated that he would not enter politics. Sources close to him said that Rishab was working seriously on the Kantara franchise as the expectations are very high at the pan India level.