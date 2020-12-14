Superstar Rajinikanth resumes shooting for 'Annaatthe'

On Sunday, Rajinikanth accompanied by his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush, took a charted flight to Hyderabad to begin the next schedule.

Flix Kollywood

Superstar Rajinikanth who will be floating his new political party very soon, has resumed shooting for Annaatthe being directed by 'Siruthai' Siva in Hyderabad on Monday. On Sunday, Rajinikanth accompanied by his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush, took a charted flight to Hyderabad to begin the next schedule. Filming will take place at Ramoji Film city. Nayanthara who is also a part of this film was also spotted taking the same flight Sunday. Actor Keethy Suresh too is expected to be a part of this scheudle.

Recently Rajinikanth announced that he would be entering politics and that he would announce the party's name and official launch date on December 31, 2020. During the press meet, Rajnikanth mentioned that there is about 40% of Annaatthe's shooting remaining and he would complete it soon.

Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair.

On being signed for Rajinikanth’s film, Keerthy said in a tweet: “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck by Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”

As per a recent Times of India report, Rajinikanth will write his own punch dialogues in the movie. The actor will be seen playing the role of a village president and the film will have some strong dialogues. He has been in discussion with director Siva over the last few weeks regarding this. The makers are currently busy erecting a set in Hyderabad to begin filming soon.

Rajinikanth was last seen playing an angry cop out to avenge his daughter’s death in Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. The film featured Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander had composed music, Santosh Sivan cranked the camera. Despite grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide, Darbar turned out to be a damp squib at the box-office.

Following the failure of Darbar, it is rumored that Rajinikanth agreed to reduce his remuneration by half for Annaatthe. Darbar, which marked the first-time collaboration of Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss, had incurred losses of Rs 70 crore.

(Content provided by Digital Native)