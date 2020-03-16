Supermarkets will remain open in Bengaluru, govt denies rumours

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar reiterated that there was no order to close down supermarkets in the city and that they would function as usual.

The Karnataka government on Monday denied rumours that air conditioned supermarkets were ordered to be closed over fears of the spread of coronavirus in the state. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar reiterated that there was no order to close down supermarkets in the city and that they would function as usual.

"Supermarkets have been permitted to open doors to facilitate purchase of essential commodities," a press release from the Chief Minister's office stated.

News reports had earlier quoted Manjunath Raju, Chairperson of BBMP's Standing Committee on Health saying that air conditioned supermarkets would be ordered to be closed. However, the BBMP Commissioner stated that no such order was issued. He further condemned local media for publishing such false reports and then asking for verification.

The Karnataka government had earlier shut down malls, theatres and pubs across the state. The partial shutdown in the state however does not include supermarkets.

Confusion had reigned early on Saturday morning over whether the state government's order extended to supermarkets. But it was clarified that supermarkets will not be directed to be closed.

There are eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in Karnataka including six from Bengaluru. The lone coronavirus-linked death reported in the state is that of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi.

Officials in Bengaluru are trying to ensure that coronavirus cases do not spread in the city and are tracing contacts of everyone who may have come in touch with the patients who tested positive for the virus