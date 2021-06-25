Sunny Wayne and Anna Ben’s next film 'Sara’s' to stream on OTT

The movie is helmed by ‘Ohm Shanthi Oshaana’ fame director June Anthany Joseph.

Actor Sunny Wayne announced recently that his upcoming film Sara’s will be releasing on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on July 5. He shared the news on his Instagram page while releasing a new single from the movie titled ‘Mele Vinpadavukal’. The details about the movie streaming on Amazon Prime Video was added towards the end of the peppy song. ‘Mele Vinpadavukal’ is based on a group of friends taking a fun-filled road trip. It is sung by Sooraj Santhosh and composed by Shaan Rahman. Sharing the video with fans on Wednesday, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Presenting the first Video song from -Saras’S movie.”

Starring actors Sunny Wayne and Anna Ben in the lead, Sara’s is helmed by Ohm Shanthi Oshaana fame Jude Anthany Joseph. Apart from starring Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne in the lead, the movie also features actors Benny P Nayarambalam, Mallika Sukumaran, Prasanth Nair, Dhanya Varma, Siddique, Vijayakumar, Aju Varghese among others.

The movie is being bankrolled by producer PK Murali Dharan and has cinematography by Nimish Ravi. Shaan Rahman is on board as the music composer, while it has editing by Riyas K Badhar. The film is written by Akshay Hareesh.

Watch the video of ‘Mele Vinpadayukal’ here:

Anna Ben made her debut with Kumbalangi Nights in 2019. The critically acclaimed film, directed by debut director Madhu C Narayanan, had several stars in the cast, including Fahadh Faasil and Soubin Shahir. Anna Ben was seen as Shammy (Fahadh)’s sister-in-law. She played the titular role in debutante Mathukutty’s Helen, which was a survival drama. Anna’s third film Kappela was directed by debut director Muhammed Musthafa. She is currently working on Naaradan wherein she will be sharing the screen with Tovino Thomas. Touted to be a thriller, the movie is directed by Aashiq Abu.

Meanwhile, Sunny Wayne will be next seen in upcoming Malayalam comedy-drama Zam Zam, which is the remake of Vikas Bahl’s hit Bollywood movie Queen. Manjima Mohan will be reprising Kangana Ranaut’s role from the original. He will also be seen in Kurup and Kuttavum Shikshayum, among other films.

