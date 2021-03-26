Sunny Leone to play lead role in Malayalam thriller 'Shero', shares poster

â€˜Sheroâ€™ marks Sunnyâ€™s first lead role in the Malayalam film industry.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to announce that she has come aboard the upcoming Malayalam film Shero. Spearheaded by Kuttanadan Marp appa fame Sreejith Vijayan, the outing will be released in multiple languages including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Sunny shared the first-look motion poster from the psychological thriller movie on Thursday.

Although the actor has appeared in Malayalam movies such as Mammoottyâ€™s 2019 film Madhuraraja, this is the first time she will be playing the lead role in a Malayalam movie. The motion poster shows a woman who appears to be wounded, as well as visuals of a child seated on staircase. The dark colours and ominous music of the motion poster sets the tone for this psychological thriller.

Expressing her excitement to be a part of the project, Sunny wrote on Instagram, â€œSo excited to be part of #SHERO a psychological thriller!! Presented by @ikigai_motion_pictures. Produced by @ansari_nextel Project Head :@nbswaraj Directed By @sreejithvijayanofficial. Film will be released in Tamil, hindi, telugu, malayala m (sic)."

Shero is bankrolled by Ansari Nextel and Kannan Ravikiran under the banner of Ikigai movies.

Sunny is also currently shooting in Kerala alongside Rannvijay Singha for the reality show Splitsvilla, which airs on the television channel MTV. The actor, who is the co-host of Splitsvilla Season 13, often gives updates about the reality show on her social media. Recently, she shared a couple of photos along with Rannvijay Singha with the caption, "You donâ€™t stand a chance @rannvijaysingha....I got you. Muuaaahhahahahaha!! Dus diya Bhai ko!! #BehenBaniNaagin (sic)."

Sunny was last seen in the action web-series Bullets, where she played a character named Tina. The Devang Dholakia directorial was released on MX Player. She is currently working on another web series Anamika, directed by Vikram Bhatt. She will be sharing the screen with actor Sonnalli Seygall in the series.