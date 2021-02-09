Sunny Leone moves Kerala HC seeking anticipatory bail

The actor moved HC a day after she came out refuting the allegations.

news Controversy

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has moved Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a probe related to a complaint by an Ernakulam resident alleging that the actor cheated him. His complaint says that the actor took payment for an event and then failed to take part in it. Sunny Leone moved the High Court a day after she refuted the allegations.

Sunny Leone who is presently in Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram, was questioned by the Crime Branch officials after event manager R Shiyas filed the complaint alleging she cheated him of Rs 29 lakhs.

According to reports, seeking anticipatory bail, Sunny Leone told the court that the event got cancelled due to the shortcoming of the organisers and that the cheating case, pertaining to the 2019 event, against her would not sustain. Crime Branch officials in Ernakulam confirmed to TNM that an FIR has been registered against her based on the complaint.

Refuting the allegations, the actor said that she had changed her schedules multiple times to cooperate with the organisers of the event, but they continued dilly dallying without finalising a date. She also said that the organisers did not even pay her advance amount, which is customary to block the dates of the event.

â€œThere's absolutely no chance that if I have set a date and time for an event, I wouldn't show up," PTI reported Sunny Leone to have said. She added that slanderous remarks like this are hurtful and unethical on part of the event coordinators.

PTI also cited a source who stated that Rs 12.50 lakh, which was to be paid to Sunny Leone seven days before the event as per the agreement, is yet to be cleared. Five other celebrities had also backed off from the event due to similar experience from organisers, source added.

Sunny is presently in Thiruvananthapuram district shooting for the new season of "MTV Splitsvilla".