Sunny Leone gets anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court

Actor Sunny Leone had on Tuesday moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a cheating case filed against her.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered the Crime Branch to refrain from arresting Bollywood actor Sunny Leone who has been booked in a cheating case in Ernakulam district. The actor had on Tuesday moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Sunny Leone after Perumbavoor resident R Shiyas, an event manager, filed a police complaint alleging that she took Rs 29 lakh promising to take part in an event in 2019, but did not turn up.

Following the man's complaint, Kerala Crime Branch interrogated the actor and registered an FIR naming her. Speaking to the media, Sunny had denied the charges, and said that she was "deeply hurt" by the "slanderous" allegations made against her. She then moved the High Court seeking protection from arrest.

Considering the actor's anticipatory bail plea, the Kerala High Court bench of Justice Ashok Menon ordered the Kerala Crime Branch not to arrest her. She, however, can be summoned and interrogated after being served a notice under Section 41A (Notice of appearance before police officer) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Sunny Leone is presently in Thiruvananthapuram to shoot for a new season of the reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla'.

In her plea to the High Court, Sunny Leone had stated that the case against her will not sustain as the event was cancelled due to the shortcomings from the part of organisers. She had also earlier told the media that despite the actor moving her schedule multiple times to cooperate with the organisers, they did not finalise a date. Sources close to her also said that Rs 12.50 lakh, which was to be paid to Sunny Leone seven days before the event as per the agreement, is yet to be cleared.

"The slanderous allegations are hurtful and unethical of the organisers," Sunny had said. “There's absolutely no chance that if I have set a date and time for an event, I wouldn't show up,” the actor said.

It has also been reported that five other celebrities had also similarly cancelled the event allegedly due to the lackadaisical attitude of the organisers.