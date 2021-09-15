Sunny, Jayasuryaâ€™s 100th film to have an OTT release this month

The film, directed by Ranjith Sankar, will mark the eighth collaboration of the filmmaker with Jayasurya.

Flix Mollywood

Sunny, Malayalam actor Jayasurya's 100th film, will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 23, the streaming platform said in a release. A teaser too was released with Jayasurya showing up with a long beard, and conversations circling around his music. The film is written and directed by Ranjith Sankar.

Director Ranjith and Jayasurya are collaborating for the eighth time. The pair has brought out some popular films in the past, such as the Punyalan series and the Pretham series. It is also in Ranjith's film Njan Marykutty that Jayasurya played the role of a trans woman and won a lot of appreciation, especially from the trans community.

In Sunny, he plays a musician going through a creative block. Voices are in the background comforting him as slow music plays through the teaser. Amazon Prime Video's release further adds that Sunny is a man who has lost everything he earned in life and "smuggles himself" back from Dubai to Kerala amid a pandemic. The story takes a turn when Sunny befriends a couple of curious strangers.

It is not clear if there are other actors appearing in the film since there is no mention of the rest of the cast and the teaser presents only voices. Director Ranjith says, "The unique narrative focuses on one single character and I couldnâ€™t be happier to have an actor like Jayasurya to bring out this character so exceptionally well."

Jayasurya says that it is the story of a musician in an emotional crisis, and he is happy that this is his 100th character. "This is my 100th film as an actor and I couldnâ€™t be more humbled to play yet another striking character. I have had a prolific partnership with Ranjith throughout, and this one is truly special."

Sunny is produced by Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar together, under the banner Dreams N Beyond. Shameer Muhammed has done the editing. The music is by Sankar Sharma and the lyrics by Sandra Madhav. The cinematography of the film is by Madhu Neelakandan.

Jayasuryaâ€™s was the first Malayalam film to premiere on an OTT platform when Suifyum Sujathayum, directed by late Shanavas Naranipuzha, came out on Amazon Prime Video last July.

Watch: Teaser of Sunny