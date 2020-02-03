Is Sunil playing baddie in Balakrishna-Boyapati film?

Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinivas are teaming up for the third time after 'Simha' and 'Legend'.

Flix Tollywood

There are several unconfirmed reports doing rounds about the upcoming N Balakrishna starrer which is being directed by Boyapati Srinivas. The latest report is that comedian-turned-hero Sunil will be playing the villain in this untitled flick. Sunil is currently playing the baddie in Colour Photo, directed by debutant Sandeep Raj.

A few weeks ago, there were speculations that the Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be playing the villain in the film. With no confirmed reports, we need to wait for the filmmakers to come out with an official statement regarding the cast.

Incidentally, the film’s shooting has not commenced yet as there are various issues that need to be taken care of. Earlier, it was reported that the film was being delayed because actor Balakrishna did not want to work with cinematographer Ram Prasad after the failure of his last release Ruler. The filmmakers are planning on bringing in a replacement but are yet to find one as all the best DOPs in Tollywood are busy with their prior commitments.

To add to the woes of the filmmakers, there are reports strife that Catherine Tresa, who has been approached to play the female lead has dropped out of the film. The team is currently on the lookout for another leading lady to play the part.

It may be noted here that N Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinivas are teaming up for the third time after Simha and Legend turned out to be hits. The film went on the floors on December 6. The yet to be titled, 'NBK 106' is being produced by Miriyala Raveendar under his banner.