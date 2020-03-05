Sunil Joshi appointed new BCCI chief selector, congratulations pour in

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) led the tributes for 49-year-old Sunil, who played for the state Ranji team.

news Sport

Former India left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi was lauded on Wednesday after he was named chairman of the national selection panel by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

"The committee recommended Mr Sunil Joshi for the role of Chairman of the senior men's selection committee," read a statement from BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) Secretary Jay Shah.

BCCI announces Mr. Sunil Joshi and Mr. Harvinder Singh as members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee (Men).



More details March 4, 2020

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) led the tributes for 49-year-old Sunil, who played for the state Ranji team.

"We the office bearers and the managing committee members of the KSCA congratulate Sunil Joshi on being selected as chairman of the BCCI senior selection Panel. We are extremely happy and proud of his nomination. We wish him all the very best in his tenure as chairman of the Indian national selection Panel," Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Treasurer & Spokesperson of KSCA, said in a statement.

The CAC, comprising Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sulakshana Naik, suggested the names of Joshi and Harvinder Singh for the position of the two India selectors that were left vacant after the tenures of M S K Prasad and Gagan Khoda got over.

The trio met at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday and while they recommended the name of Joshi for the chief selector's post, Harvinder is the other name they have picked out of the list which also included Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatesh Prasad and Rajesh Chauhan.

Congratulatory messages poured in for Sunil from fans, players, and BCCI officials alike.

Congratulations to Sunil Joshi for becoming chairman of the senior selection committee of BCCI Currently he is the coach of UP Ranji team so we are delighted to to get this news His contribution to cricket is immense Good choice @SunilJoshi_Spin — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) March 4, 2020

NEWS: Former Karnataka captain Sunil Joshi (@SunilJoshi_Spin) will replace MSK Prasad as Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee. — Karnataka Ranji Team║ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಣಜಿ ತಂಡ (@RanjiKarnataka) March 4, 2020

The existing members of the selection panel are Jatain Paranjpe (West), Devang Gandhi (East) and Sarandeep Singh (North).

Sunil played 69 ODIs (one-day internationals) and 15 Tests for India between 1996 and 2001, picking up 69 and 41 wickets respectively.

With inputs from IANS