Suniel Shetty to play tough cop in Kannada web series on Veerappan

The series, based on the life of the late forest brigand Veerappan, will be directed by AMR Ramesh.

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty has bagged an important role in a web series to be directed by AMR Ramesh, Kannada filmmaker. The series is based on the life of the late forest brigand Veerappan and veteran actor Kishore has been roped in to play that role. Plans are on to release it in multiple languages and we hear that Suniel Shetty will be playing the tough cop Shankar Bidari.

Reports are that Suniel Shetty will be joining the sets of this web series later this month and will be completing shooting for his portions in about 25 â€“ 30 days.

The actor has earlier played the role of Sarkar in the Sudeep starrer Kannada movie Phailwan. Produced and directed by S Krishna, Phailwan marked S Krishnaâ€™s wife Swapnaâ€™s debut as producer who bankrolled the film under the banner RRR Productions.

Suniel Shetty also has the Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham lined up for release. It has Mohanlal playing the title role and his son Pranav making a cameo appearance. This historical, directed by Priyadarshan, also has Ashok Selvan, Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja, Mukesh and Keerthy Suresh in the cast appearing in important roles.

Another South Indian film that the Bollywood actor is working for is the Telugu movie Mosagallu, with Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Agarwal in the lead. Suniel Shetty plays the role of ACP Kumar. Mosagallu is directed by the Hollywood director Jeffery Gee Chin and is touted to be a cross-over film that will be released in Telugu and English simultaneously. The film is produced by Vishnu Manchu under his home banner 24 Frames Factory in association with AVA Entertainment.

Sunielâ€™s Shettyâ€™s Mumbai Saga is also in the making. The film was scheduled for release in June this year but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is an action crime film directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by T-Series. The film features actors John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles.

