Telugu movie Vivaha Bhojanambu is set to premiere on Sony LIV from August 27. The film is produced by Sundeep Kishan and the actor is also playing a pivotal role in it. It is directed by Ram Abbaraju, and also stars actors Satya and Aarjavee. Announcing the news on Friday, August 20, actor Sundeep mentioned that it is a family-centric film and that it is filled with laughter and light-hearted moments. Inviting families to join the makers in the premiere celebrations, he also had a reward in store for followers. Sharing a poster from the movie on Twitter, Sundeep stated that the first 1000 people to share the poster will receive Sony LIV subscriptions as a gift.
The actor also shared a statement where he noted that the movie holds a special place in his heart. “Vivaha Bhojanambu is a special film made with a lot of love and the intention of spreading joy, lifting spirits and giving the audience two hours of laughter with a happy, cut film,” Sundeep said. He added that Vivaha Bhojanambu will be the first Telugu film to premiere on Sony LIV as an OTT original. “Our wedding feast begins on the 27th of August as an OTT original on Sony LIV, which will also mark the debut of the prestigious Sony LIV in the Telugu digital space,” the statement read.
The supporting cast of Vivaha Bhojanambu includes
#VivahaBhojanambu August 27th
Telugu’s 1st @SonyLIV original ❤️
Inviting 1000 families to join our celebrations
Share the Release Date Poster with #VivahaBhojanambu
& a picture with your Family,
The 1st 1000 members to do so will get @SonyLIV subscriptions as a gift from me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vUW04KzIqe— Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) August 19, 2021
This is Sundeep Kishan’s third production. Earlier, he produced the crime thriller, Ninu Veedani
Watch the trailer of 'Vivaha Bhojanambu' here: