Sundeep Kishan’s ‘Vivaha Bhojanambu’ to stream on Sony LIV

Sundeep Kishan, who is on board as the producer, will be playing a pivotal role in the Ram Abbaraju directorial.

Flix Tollywood

Telugu movie Vivaha Bhojanambu is set to premiere on Sony LIV from August 27. The film is produced by Sundeep Kishan and the actor is also playing a pivotal role in it. It is directed by Ram Abbaraju, and also stars actors Satya and Aarjavee. Announcing the news on Friday, August 20, actor Sundeep mentioned that it is a family-centric film and that it is filled with laughter and light-hearted moments. Inviting families to join the makers in the premiere celebrations, he also had a reward in store for followers. Sharing a poster from the movie on Twitter, Sundeep stated that the first 1000 people to share the poster will receive Sony LIV subscriptions as a gift.

The actor also shared a statement where he noted that the movie holds a special place in his heart. “Vivaha Bhojanambu is a special film made with a lot of love and the intention of spreading joy, lifting spirits and giving the audience two hours of laughter with a happy, cut film,” Sundeep said. He added that Vivaha Bhojanambu will be the first Telugu film to premiere on Sony LIV as an OTT original. “Our wedding feast begins on the 27th of August as an OTT original on Sony LIV, which will also mark the debut of the prestigious Sony LIV in the Telugu digital space,” the statement read.

The supporting cast of Vivaha Bhojanambu includes Sudharsan, Srikanth Tyangar, Subbaraya Sharma, TNR, Viva Harsha, Shivan Narayana, Madhumani, Nitya Sree, Kireeti and Dhaya, Kalpa Latha. The film is bankrolled by KS Sinish and actor Sundeep. Vivaha Bhojanambu’s story is by Bhanu Bogavarapu; while AniVee is on board as the music composer.

#VivahaBhojanambu August 27th

Telugu’s 1st @SonyLIV original ❤️



Inviting 1000 families to join our celebrations



Share the Release Date Poster with #VivahaBhojanambu

& a picture with your Family,

The 1st 1000 members to do so will get @SonyLIV subscriptions as a gift from me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vUW04KzIqe August 19, 2021

This is Sundeep Kishan’s third production. Earlier, he produced the crime thriller, Ninu Veedani Needanu Nenu and the recently released sports film A1 Express. Interestingly, the actor also owns a chain of restaurants under the name ‘Vivaha Bhojanambu’ in the Telugu states.

Watch the trailer of 'Vivaha Bhojanambu' here: