Sundeep Kishan resumes shooting for 'A1 Express'

The regular shooting of this film commenced during the first week of November last year and major portions of the film will be shot in Hyderabad.

Sundeep Kishan’s upcoming film A1 Express is a sports drama directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu. Incidentally, this is the star’s first sports drama and the shooting of the film was hampered due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, he took to social media and shared a shirtless picture, much to the delight of his fans and informed that he is resuming shoot for the film from Tuesday after almost five months. ”#A1Express All Set to Be Back on Set tomorrow... Thank my Mental team for Being as Mental as me to Go ahead & shoot now Love-you gesture Blessed to have such a dedicated team Folded hands #Excited #Anxious #Kicked @AAArtsofficial @PeopleMediaFcy @TalkiesV”

The regular shooting of this film commenced during the first week of November last year and major portions of the film will be shot in Hyderabad. The film is a partial remake of the 2019 Tamil film Natpe Thunai. In a media interaction, Sundeep said that the film will be at least 50% different from Natpe Thunai. The actor added that they just bought the plot because they liked it and have reworked it substantially.

The film stars Lavanya Tripathi in the lead role, with Murali Sharma, Posani Krishna Murali, Abhijeeth Poondla, Raghu Babu, and Sriranjini in important roles. Hip-hop Tamizha has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick.

Sundeep also has the Tamil film Kasada Thapara, helmed by Chimbu Devan and bankrolled by Venkat Prabhu's Black Ticket Company and R Ravindran of Trident Arts. The film is an anthology and has an ensemble star cast. The film also stars Harish Kalyan, Shantanu, Venkat Prabhu, Premgi Amaren, Vijayalakshmi, Regina Cassandra and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Another interesting feature about this film is that six editors and six cinematographers have worked together in this film. Antony, Kasi Viswanathan, Praveen KL, Rooban, Vivek Harshan, and Raja Mohammed are responsible for the film’s editing, while MS Prabhu, Vijay Milton, RD Rajasekhar, SR Kathir, Balasubramaniem and Sakthi Saravanan have handled the camera. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Premji Amaren, Sam C S, Sean Roldan, Santhosh Narayanan and Ghibran.

Sundeep also has the long-pending project, Naragasooran — a Karthik Naren directorial. The director had revealed in an interview earlier that Dhruvangal Pathinaaru is set as a trilogy and Naragasooran will be the second in the thriller trilogy. The film has Arvind Samy playing a pivotal role with Shriya Saran and Indrajith Sukumaran also included in the star cast.

Sundeep was last seen in Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL a comedy entertainer helmed by G Nageshwara Rao. The film is about a newbie lawyer looking for clients and how he manages to take up cases. Hansika Motwani plays the female lead in this flick with Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar also roped in for an important role. The film opened to mixed reviews when it released on November 15.

