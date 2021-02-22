Sundeep Kishan-Lavanya Tripathi starrer ‘A1 Express’ release date out

A sports drama, ‘A1 Express’ marks actor Sundeep’s 25th film.

The Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi starrer A1 Express will hit the big screens on March 5. The makers of the film announced the release date on Monday. The film was initially slated for release on February 26 but will premiere in theatres on March 5 instead. “TFI’s 1st Hockey Film & the Debut of 14 young technicians ... Presenting to you my most confident film to date. #A1Express on 5th March. Experience the Madness on the Big Screen,” Sundeep Kishan wrote while sharing the news on Twitter.

Shooting for the movie was stalled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and commenced only post-lockdown.

Sundeep’s fans have been keen to receive updates about the film since A1 Express marks the actor’s 25th film. Besides, moviegoers are excited to see what’s in store for them since sports-drama is not a popular genre in Tollywood. The hockey-based film is directed by debutant Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu. The movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Sundeep Kishan, Abhishek Aggarwal and Dayapannem. Musical duo Hip hop Tamizha are composing the soundtrack and background score for A1 Express.

Lavanya and Sundeep had to learn hockey and practise for hours in order to prepare for their roles in the movie. Sundeep reportedly took a lot of effort to physically transform himself to play his character, Sundeep Naidu.

“I have not done a physically exhausting film for a while. I was not looking my best on the screen. The character in the film gave me scope to work again on myself. Even while working out, my trainer made sure I eat and live like a sportsman. He would keep me on my toes. We tried to put our best foot forward. We were not aiming for abs. I worked on myself while having fun. Also, hockey is not at all an easy sport but it was so much fun,” the 33-year-old actor said in an interview to The Indian Express.

A1 Express also stars Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Posani Krishna Murali, Priyadarshi, Satya, Mahesh Vitta, Parvateesham, Abhijith, Bhupal, Khayyum, Sudharshan, Sri Ranjani and Daya Guru Swamy in supporting roles.