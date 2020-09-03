Sundar C bags Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Mayabazar 2016' remake rights

The comedy crime film 'Mayabazar 2016' was released in February this year to positive reviews.

Flix Kollywood

Reports have emerged in the tinsel town that ace director-producer-actor Sundar C has bagged the Tamil remake rights of the hit Kannada movie Mayabazar 2016. Badri, an associate of Sundar C, will be wielding the megaphone for the remake and Prasanna, Shaam, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Yogi Babu have been roped in to play the roles in this comedy crime thriller. Sundar C will be bankrolling the venture under his banner Avni Movies.

The comedy crime film Mayabazar 2016 was released in February this year to positive reviews. Starring Vasishta Simha and Chaithra Rao in the lead roles, the film was directed by Radhakrishna Reddy and it was bankrolled by the Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumarâ€™s home banner PRK Productions and distributed by Sri Vajreshwari Combines. Puneeth has appeared in a cameo in this film, which was its highlight.

Midhun Mukundan had composed music for this venture with Abhishek G Kasargod cranking the camera and Jagadeesh N doing the edits. The supporting cast of his flick included Raj B Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sadhu Kokila, Sudha Rani, and Honnavalli Krishna. Puneeth Rajkumar had made a cameo appearance in it.

Sundar C currently has a couple of films needing his attention. He is directing the third part of the Aranmanai franchise with Arya, Raashi Khanna and Sakshi Agarwal in the lead roles. The shooting of this film is currently on hold due to the pandemic and is likely to resume soon.

Aranmanai, released in 2014, was co-written and directed by Sundar C. The film had Sundar C, Vinay, Hansika Motwani, Andrea Jeremiah, Raai Laxmi, Santhanam, Nithin Sathya, Kovai Sarala and Manobala in the star cast. This film turned out to be a blockbuster hit with positive reviews. Aranmani 2, released two years later and had Sundar C, Siddharth, Trisha, Hansika Motwani, Soori, Kovai Sarala and Manobala in the star cast with Vaibhav Reddy making a cameo appearance. The second installment also turned out to be a hit.

As an actor, Sundar C was last seen in Iruttu last year. It was a supernatural horror film written and directed by VZ Durai. Sharing the screen space with Sundar C in this film was Sakshi Choudhary, Dhanshika and VTV Ganesh in important roles with Vimala Raman, Yogi Babu, and Manasvi Kottachi in supporting roles. The music for the film was composed by Girishh G while cinematography was handled by E Krishnasamy and editing by R Sudharsan.

His last directorial was Action, starring Vishal and Tamannaah as the lead pair. The film was bankrolled by R Ravindran under his banner Trident Arts. The supporting cast of this flick included Aishwarya Lekshmi, Akanksha Puri, Ramki, Yogi Babu, and Kabir Duhan Singh. The technical crew of this film comprised Hiphop Tamizha for music with Dudley cranking the camera and NB Srikanth doing the edits.

Naan Sirithaal, which was produced by Sundar Câ€™s Avni Movies, released at the theatres earlier this year on Valentinesâ€™ Day. It was a comedy film written and directed by debutant Raana.

The film starred Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi and Iswarya Menon as the lead pair with director KS Ravikumar playing the baddie role. Badava Gopi and Eruma Saani Vijay played the supporting roles in this comedy entertainer. While the filmâ€™s hero Hip Hop Thamizha composed music for it, the cinematography was done by Vanchinathan and Sreejith Sarang handled the editing.

(Content provided by Digital Native)