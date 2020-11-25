Sumalatha posts emotional message on Ambareesh’s second death anniversary

Actor-politician Ambareesh passed away on November 24, 2018 following a cardiac arrest.

It’s been two years since actor-politician Ambareesh passed away. Fans, friends and family are still mourning the legendary star’s loss. On the occasion of his second death anniversary on Tuesday, his wife, actor and Member of Parliament Sumalatha, penned a heart-warming note for him.

“2 years.. I close my eyes longing to see you again ..

I close my ears so that I can hear you again..

But I can't close my heart .. which has to hold this mighty love, this unique force, all the memories .. all the time ..no heart in this world can be big enough to hold what you were.. what you are...what you will be ..forever..

2 years ..

Of being without you..

Of remembering you each second & realising the value of each second I spent with you

Of reliving all the moments God gave me ..to know you.. admire you.. to love you.. to being cared by you..

Those moments & memories.. that laughter & love that we shared..

The thoughts & beliefs you instilled in me..

Have held my hand & guided me through challenges..

Have given me courage & lifted my spirits in the darkest hours

The love & legacy you left behind , will take me through the rest of my life

The shining light of your goodness, will protect me from life's difficult times

Till my last breath..

You will be there ..

in every breath I take ..

every time I smile or cry.

..because I know if I falter , if I stumble or fall ..your tremendous strength will hold me straight & be there forever protecting me

Its not me who lives now..

Its you who lives through me

Till we are one again

Till then.. hold my heart & keep me strong.”

The star couple had played an important role in the Kannada film industry as well as in the life of the actors and the people of Karnataka. In 2018, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Bengaluru. He was taken to a private hospital, but failed to respond to treatment and passed away.

Following his death, Sumalatha announced her entry into politics and contested from Mandya as an independent candidate after the Congress denied her a ticket. She won the election with a huge margin.

The couple’s son, Abhishek Gowda, is the new star kid on the block. He made his acting debut with the film Amar, which hit the marquee on May 31 last year. Directed by Nagashekar, the film was bankrolled under the banner Sandesh Productions.

