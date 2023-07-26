Sudha Murthy says she carries her own spoon as she’s vegetarian, invites controversy

In the latest episode of Khaane Mein Kya Hai, a YouTube show hosted by Kunal Vijayakar, a television personality and writer, Sudha Murthy said that she is scared that the same spoon will be used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

Sudha Murthy, author, philanthropist and wife of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, found herself in the midst of yet another controversy after saying that she always carries her own utensils because she was worried that the spoon would have been used for non-vegetarian food. Calling herself a “pure vegetarian” she said that she was adventurous in her work and not her food. In the latest episode of Khaane Mein Kya Hai, a YouTube show hosted by Kunal Vijayakar, a television personality and writer, Sudha Murthy said, “I am in fact scared. I am a pure vegetarian, I don’t even eat eggs, or garlic. What I am scared of is that the same spoon will be used for both vegetarian and non vegetarian food. It weighs on my mind a lot! Hence when we go out, I only search for veg restaurants. Or, I carry one bag full of eatables.”

The internet was divided over her statement. While some deemed it to be casteist as ‘pure vegetarianism’ is often associated with Brahmanism, others felt that one’s dietary practices and habits must not be interfered with.

Journalist Rituparna Chaterjee tweeted an article with Sudha Murthy’s statements and said, “They say if you want to know about a person, let them speak. The more this couple speaks, the more weird and casteist they sound.” In later tweets, she further asked why “pure vegetarians” give up on milk products and become vegans.

They say if you want to know about a person, let them speak. The more this couple speaks, the more weird and casteist they sound. https://t.co/rcjuQ3kri0 July 25, 2023

One Twitter user shared a picture of Sudha Murthy’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak, the Prime MInister of the United Kingdom with plates of non-vegetarian food in his hand and asked if he has separate utensils for his mother-in-law. She said, “Sudha Murthy and her Son in Law Rishi Sunak. You keep separate cutlery for your mom in Law ? And your children are not allowed to touch their grandma? (sic)”

Sudha Murthy and her Son in Law @RishiSunak … you keep seperate cutlery for your mom in Law ? And your children are not allowed to touch their grandma ? pic.twitter.com/2Kqu9ryWEK — Tanya Ghosh (@TanyaGhosh2312) July 25, 2023

Another Twitter user asked if this practice of carrying spoons was extended when Sudha Murthy visited her son-in-law in the United Kingdom or if it is applicable for Indians only. She said, “So Sudha Murthy won't eat at the homes of Indian non-vegetarians? Or any Indians who are not pure like her? Or does her purity control policy only apply to "foreigners"? Is Rishi Sunak a vegetarian? Does she eat with his parents?”

So Sudha Murthy won't eat at the homes of Indian non-vegetarians? Or any Indians who are not pure like her?

Or does her purity control policy only apply to "foreigners"?

Is Rishi Sunak a vegetarian? Does she eat with his parents? — ranjona banerji (@ranjona) July 25, 2023

However, other Twitter users said that Sudha Murthy was free to decide what type of cutlery she wanted to use and it has no casteist connotations. One person said, “I don't really get why people are so against Sudha Murthy on this. Most of those who are vegetarian are really sensitive about this subject. Where is casteism in this? Even many meat eaters are sensitive about certain types of meats altogether.” He further added that if nobody is forcing their food habits on anyone, there is no harm in Sudha Murthy following certain habits.

I don't really get why people are so against Sudha Murthy on this. Most of those who are vegetarian are really sensitive about this subject. Where is casteism in this? Even many meat eaters are sensitive about certain types of meats altogether. https://t.co/1RrcF0VwKL — Yashwant Deshmukh (@YRDeshmukh) July 26, 2023

Another person said that all strict vegetarians follow similar rules and there was no need to single out Sudha Murthy. She said, “I don't know why people are trolling Sudha Murthy for this. Me and my parents are also particular, I think all strict vegetarians are. There is no casteism here. Even meat eaters are particular about the type of meat they eat. So why troll her?”