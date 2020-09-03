Sudeep to star in Prithviraj’s multilingual film?

Directed by Gokulraj Bhaskar, this will reportedly be the first film in India to be shot entirely using the virtual production filmmaking technique.

Flix Cinema

Kiccha Sudeep, one of the few south Indian actors with a pan Indian appeal, has reportedly been approached for a role in the upcoming Prithviraj starrer. Director Gokulraj Bhaskar has reportedly approached Sudeep for his multilingual film, but is yet to get the go-ahead as the actor is busy with his upcoming film Phantom.

We hear that the Prithviraj starrer will be shot using the virtual production filmmaking technique, which has been used in Hollywood flicks such as The Lion King and Avatar. This will be the first film in India to be shot entirely using this technique. Yet to be titled, the film will be made in different Indian languages such as Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Prithivraj, who is also bankrolling the film under his banner Prithviraj Productions in association with Magic Frames, said earlier: “This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of filmmaking! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell! Stay tuned for updates!”

This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell!

Stay tuned for updates! @PrithviOfficial @PrithvirajProd @frames_magic #GokulrajBaskar pic.twitter.com/kzTc7LNvIN — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 17, 2020

On Sudeep’s Phantom, we know that he and director Anup Bhandari are teaming up for the first time. Manjunath Gowda, a close associate of Sudeep, is bankrolling the film under his banner. The shooting is currently happening at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Art director Shiva Kumar has erected grand sets for a song which Jani master is choreographing. Anup Bhandari has also penned the lyrics for the song, which has been composed by Ajeneesh Lokanath.

Meanwhile, Sudeep is waiting for the release of Kotigobba 3, which is directed by debutant Shiva Karthik. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das are playing the female leads in this flick, with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. Others in supporting roles include Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga and Ravi Shankar. This film is bankrolled by Surappa Babu under his banner.

It may be noted here that Sudeep, besides acting in Kannada, has starred in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies, and has a strong base across the country.

His last outing at the theatres was the Bollywood flick Dabangg 3, in which he shared screen space with Salmaan Khan. The film was directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. It was a sequel to the 2012 film Dabangg 2 and the third instalment in the Dabangg film series. Written by Dilip Shukla, the film starred Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill in lead roles with Sudeep playing the villain. Sajid-Wajid scored music for the songs while Sandeep Shirodkar composed the background score. Mahesh Limaye was the cinematographer and Aarti Bajaj was in charge of the editing. Dabangg 3 released in December 2019.

(Content provided by Digital Native)