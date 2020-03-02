Sudeep’s ‘Phantom’ set to go on floors on Monday

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film’s shooting is set to commence in Hyderabad where a massive set has been created.

Kiccha Sudeep is done with the shooting for Kotigobba 3 and is now all ready to move on to the sets of his next film titled Phantom. The actor is teaming up with director Anup Bhandari for Phantom and this is their first outing together. Manjunath Gowda, a close associate of Sudeep, will be bankrolling the film under his banner.

Reports say that Anup had floored Sudeep with an impressive script following which the actor decided to shelve Billa Ranga Baashaa, which was announced earlier. The groundwork for Phantom has been going on for months now and the shooting is all set to commence on Monday in Hyderabad.

Talking about the preparations for Phantom, producer Manjunath Gowda had told the Times of India in an interview, “We have finished shooting for the poster and teaser in Hyderabad. Primary filming will begin on Monday. We have been working extensively on the preparations for the film. In fact, a massive set has already been created in Hyderabad, while another is in the works in Bengaluru. Shivu, our art director, is putting it together to facilitate smooth transition from the Hyderabad schedule to the one in Bengaluru.”

According to sources in the know, Samantha Akkineni is the hot contender to play the heroine in Phantom but she is yet to sign on the dotted line.

Sudeep is awaiting the release of Kotigobba 3, which is directed by debutant Shiva Karthik. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das are playing the female leads in this flick with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. Other actors in supporting roles include Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga and Ravi Shankar. Though the film’s shooting began in June 2018, it had a staggered shooting schedule with Sudeep juggling between various films in Kannada and other languages. The film is a sequel to the 2016 film Kotigobba 2. The earlier film was not a direct sequel of the 2001 first film which starred Vishnuvardhan. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. This film is bankrolled by Surappa Babu under his banner.

