Sudeep’s ‘Kotigobba 3’ first single ‘Aakashane Adarisuva’ crosses 3.5 million views

The film, directed by debutant Shiva Karthik, stars Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das as the female leads.

Flix Sandalwood

The song ‘Aakashane Adarisuva’ from the Sudeep starrer Kotigobba 3 was released online recently and the song has crossed 3.5 million views with 150K likes.

Anand Audios, which has the film’s audio rights, tweeted saying, “#AakashaneAdarisuva lyrical Song from #Kotigobba3 crossed 3.5 Million views with 150K likes. Let your love continue. Watch Now: https://youtu.be/V0fxD-r08hQ #Baadshah #AbhinayaChakravarthy @KicchaSudeep”

The song had garnered over 1 million views in about 3 hours and 20 minutes of its release. While Sudeep’s fans are overjoyed at this news, Darshan’s fans think otherwise, pointing out that the number ‘Shivanandi’ from Yajamana managed to achieve the 1 million mark in three hours.

While Sudeep himself has penned Kotigobba 3, it is directed by debutant Shiva Karthik. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das are playing the female leads in this flick with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. Others in supporting roles include Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga and Ravi Shankar. This film is being bankrolled by Surappa Babu under his banner.

It may be noted here that Kotigobba 2, a smash hit, was directed by KS Ravi Kumar and starred Sudeep and Nithya Menen in the lead. The film was produced by Rockline Venkatesh and MB Babu under the banners Rockline Productions and Rambabu Productions. It was a huge success and raked in about Rs 45 to 50 crore at the box-office when it released in August 2016. With its hit status, film buffs are eagerly waiting for the release of Kotigobba 3.

Sudeep is done with the shooting of Kotigobba 3 and is now ready to move on to the sets of his next film titled Phantom. Sudeep and director Anup Bhandari are teaming up for this film and this is their first outing together. Manjunath Gowda, a close associate of Sudeep, will be bankrolling the film under his banner.

