Stunt master dies in accident while shooting for Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai in Chennai

The accident happened on the sets of upcoming film ‘Viduthalai’, when stunt master Suresh was demonstrating a stunt.

S Suresh, a stunt master working for director Vetrimaaran’s upcoming film Viduthalai, passed away after an accident at the shooting site. The accident happened on the sets of Viduthalai on the morning of Saturday, December 3, president of South Indian Cine and TV Stunt Artistes Union Thavasi Raj confirmed to TNM. The incident happened during a shoot in Chennai’s Kelambakkam, despite safety precautions being in place, he added. Suresh is survived by his wife and a daughter. He was 54 years old.

“The accident happened while he was demonstrating a jumping stunt. Although all safety precautions were taken, it is unfortunate that the accident happened. We immediately took him to the hospital but he passed away. The producers and director have said that they will do the needful. We will try to do the best from the union too,” Thavasi Raj said.

According to reports , the stunt sequence was being shot at the Unamancheri village near Vandalur. Stunt performances using ropes were to be part of the shooting. However, one of the ropes snapped, leading to Suresh's fall from a height.

Director Vetrimaaran, who is known for films like Vada Chennai and Asuran, is yet to make a formal statement on Suresh’s death.