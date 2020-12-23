Stunt choreographer Peter Hein to make international debut as director with Vietnamese film

The film is gearing up for release in January 2021.

Flix Cinema

National Award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein is all set to add a new feather to his cap. Peter Hein will make his directional debut with the upcoming Vietnamese movie Sam Hoi. Well-known Tamil composer Sam CS has been roped in to compose music for the film. Sam is known for his work in Tamil films such as Vikram Vedha, Adanga Maru and Kaithi among others.

On being part of the project, Sam said in a statement that he’s delighted and nervous at the same time. “The opportunity to compose music for Sam Hoi came through Peter Hein Master, who is directing this film. I thank him for the trust he placed in me. The whole process of creating music was something new and magical for me as I could explore new domains. Although the film has action for its set against the backdrops of boxing rings, it has an emotional essence, which gives more scope for music to enhance the feel. I am happy to say that I have started receiving more International offers including a Korean movie even before the film’s release.” Sam said.

Sam Hoi is gearing up for release in January 2021. It stars Binh Minh and Anh Thu in the lead roles. Even though composer Sam has been composing in Tamil cinema since 2010, he rose to fame with the runaway success of Vikram Vedha, which catapulted Sam to dizzying heights with wide recognition for his work.

Sam is all set to make his Bollywood debut with R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, based on the life of controversial ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed in an espionage case and was later acquitted. Last year, Sam’s work in Karthi’s starrer Kaithi was heavily praised. The young composer currently has three Tamil projects in his kitty.

Peter Hein has also choreographed action scenes for some of the biggest blockbusters of the south Indian film industry, including Baahubali 1 and 2, Enthiran, Magadheera among others.

He currently has Venkatesh's Narappa which is a remake of the Tamil hit film Asuran. He is also part of Sundar C's Aranmanai franchise. The makers had recently shot the climax fight sequence in a Rs 2 crore set built at Chennai. This was choreographed by Peter Hein and the fight sequence was filmed for eleven days by the crew. He is also reuniting with director Shankar for Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan.

(Content provided by Digital Native)