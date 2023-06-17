‘Stunner’: Actor Rashmika reacts to Maitreyi’s dance in Never Have I Ever

Maitreyi, who plays Devi Vishwakumar in the popular Netflix series, dances to ‘Sami Sami’ song from the movie Pushpa.

By Niha U

Actor Rashmika has reacted to the dance of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the popular Never Have I Ever show, calling it a “stunner.” Maitreyi who plays Devi Vishwakumar, a teenager of Tamil origin, in the Netflix series performs to the ‘Sami Sami’ song from the movie Pushpa: The Rise in the final episode of the delightful series. Pushpa stars actors Rashmika and Allu Arjun.

Reacting to the dance performed by Maitreyi, Rashmika wrote, “stunner! you did sooooo gooooooddddd. sending you full love.”

Overjoyed by the appreciation, Maitreyi replied, “I will NEVER have imposter syndrome about dancing again. Thank you so much @iamRashmika.”

The dance video from the show has garnered over 1.3 million views on YouTube.

The song being featured in the Netflix series reveals its wide popularity across. Pushpa: The Rise (2021), was released in five languages, and was a massive success. The second part of the film is expected to be released by the year-end.

The season 4 of Never Have I Ever, which recently released, even has the Tamil song ‘En Jeevan’ from Theri.

Theri was released back in 2016 and stars Vijay and Samantha. The melody was sung by Hariharan, Saindhavi, and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and is now part of the final episode of the show. Many took to social media platforms to express their joy and surprise.

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy. The show is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan who plays the main character Devi Vishwakumar is a Tamil native from Canada. Her parents fled from Srilanka which was torn in a civil war between Tamils and Sinhalese.

The show initially released in 2020 has garnered popularity among Indians because of its representation. Previously, season 3 featured the 1983 song Oh Vennilave by S. Janaki, and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam composed by Ilaiyaraaja for the Tamil movie Aanandha Kummi. The song was part of the snippet of an unreleased song by M.I.A.